Australian Taekwondo (AT) has created an online survey for owners of clubs and head instructors in the country.

The questionnaire is part of an effort to understand perceptions of the governing body as well as opinions on what is currently offered to member clubs in Australia.

Ways that AT can improve its work will be sought.

"We are interested in hearing from owners and head instructors of both AT member clubs and clubs who are not currently members," a statement said.

"If you own or run a taekwondo club in Australia and would like to help shape the future of how AT supports its clubs, please complete the survey."

The survey, available here, should take around 10 to 15 minutes to finish.

The governing body hope to improve their offering to clubs in Australia ©Getty Images

Those who complete it will enter into a draw to win an iPad.

There is a closing date of May 21.

It comes after AT launched a national census of all people participating in the sport in the country as part of their stakeholder research process.

The national governing body began the process by holding focus groups in Sydney and Melbourne.

They conceded they were unable to stage similar events, aimed at gaining feedback from members, due to financial constraints.

But the organisation sent out a reminder that their entire membership was able to participate in the census.

Results from the focus groups are due to be released in the near future.

They will help provide the basis for developing a national participation and altering what Australian Taekwondo provides to its clubs.