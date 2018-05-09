Matthias Kyburz of Switzerland successfully defended his middle distance title as Finland's Marika Teini won her first European Orienteering Championships gold medal in Ticino.

Teini had never tasted success at the continental event before but brought that record to an end by winning a dramatic women's middle distance race.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson was in the lead through almost the entire course but her chances of victory were ended after a mistake on the second last control.

Julia Goss looked to have continued Switzerland's strong performance at their home European Championships when she crossed the line quickest.

But she was disqualified for missing a punch and Teini was the beneficiary of the error, taking the title in a time of 35min 44sec.

Alexandersson was forced to settle for the silver medal and bronze was earned by Simona Aebersold of Switzerland.

Finland's Marika Teini won her first European Orienteering Championships gold medal with victory in a dramatic race ©IOF

Kyburz, who shared the sprint crown with Daniel Hubmann on Sunday (May 6), topped the podium as he led a one-two from the host nation.

He finished the course in a time of 34:25, beating team-mate Florian Howald by more than a minute.

Norway's Olav Lundanes was a further 12 seconds adrift as he came through to take the bronze medal.

The result handed the Swiss star the fourth European title of his glittering career.

The event, doubling as an International Orienteering Federation World Cup, continues tomorrow with sprint relay competition.