Xie Siyi and Ren Qian each claimed Chinese victories today as the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Series continued in the Russian city of Kazan.

Xie, the reigning world champion, won the men's three metres springboard event with a score of 536.60 points at the Aquatics Palace.

It proved a happy return to a venue where he also claimed 1m gold at the 2015 FINA World Championships.

Team-mate Cao Yuan took silver today with a score of 531.00.

Evgenii Kuznetsov took home bronze for Russia with 494.25.

Ren Qian won the women's 10m platform final today ©Getty Images

Olympic champion Ren Qian only took bronze at last year's World Championships in Budapest but finished on the top step of the podium today in the women's 10m platform.

She scored 389.10 to defeat North Korea's Kim Mi Rae, who was second in 362.35.

Melissa Wu of Australia was third in 351.80.

Action is set to continue with men's 10m platform and women's 3m springboard finals tomorrow.