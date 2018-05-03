The world's best divers are competing in the Russian city of Kazan for the next three days on the final leg of the 2018 FINA Diving World Series.

The event will see 50 divers from 12 countries take to the boards at the Aquatics Palace, which hosted the FINA World Championships in 2015 and the 2013 World Summer Universiade.

The Chinese team will once again be the favourites to take home the majority of the top medals after performing so well in the previous three legs in Beijing, China, Fuji, Japan, and Montreal, Canada, respectively.

They will be led by double Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Shi Tingmao, who will be looking to take a clean sweep of the women’s individual springboard competition, having won each of the three events in the World Series so far.

Shi has a good record in Kazan having taken two gold medals and one silver at the 2015 World Championships.

Two-time world champion Chen Aisen and Olympic gold medallists Ren Qian and Yuan Cao are the other names on the Chinese team to look out for.

Do you remember what happened in Kazan 🇷🇺 just over a year ago? Here are the Top 5 moments from Men’s 10m Platform in 2017. Enjoy! 🙌🏻💦🌍#FINA #Diving #DWS18 pic.twitter.com/eG0HbhZqGM — FINA (@fina1908) May 3, 2018

Hosts Russia will also fancy their chances with the backing of a strong crowd.

Their team contains Ilya Zakharov, who won one gold and one silver medal at London 2012.

He also won several medals at last year's European Diving Championships in Kiev, Ukraine.

Other Olympic medallists in attendance this week will be Canada's Meaghan Benfeito, three-time bronze medallist, and Great Britain's Daniel Goodfellow and Tom Daley, who both won bronze at Rio 2016 in the 10 metres synchronised competition.

The event will begin tomorrow (May 4) and conclude on Sunday (May 6).