A process has been opened to find a host for the 2021 World Triathlon Grand Final and Age Group World Championships.

The event is billed as the "crown jewel" of the International Triathlon Union calendar and is the final stage in the World Championship series.

In 2021, the events is also due to host the Paratriathlon World Championships, as well as Super-Sprint World Championships in different age groups.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 athletes from 160 countries are expected to compete.

Separate processes have also begun to find hosts for the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships and the 2020 and 2021 ITU World Triathlon Multisport Festivals.

The ITU is also hosting hunting for hosts for the World Cup and Paratriathlon events in 2019.

Submissions of interest for the 2021 World Triathlon Grand Final are due by June 15.

Full bid documents are due exactly a month later before an election to choose the host takes place during this year’s ITU Grand Final in Gold Coast on September 11.

"It really is an honour for us to open up such a major bid process, welcoming approaches from around the world not only for our Grand Final, but also for the Sprint & Relay World Championships, the Multisport World Championships, World Cups and Paratriathlon races," ITU President Marisol Casado said.

Top elite and age group triathletes join recreational competitors for a week of racing at the Grand Finals ©ITU

Casado added: "It shows that our sport is continuing to grow and that the interest of cities, both large and small, is increasing.

"We keep adding new settings for our athletes to shine in, and the feedback we have been getting from the cities that we partner with is amazing.

"They all love how we embrace with the city, the culture and the people wherever we go."

The bidding process was opened following an ITU Executive Board meeting in Hamilton in Bermuda.

Other topics discussed there included development initiatives and a survey conducted on a "range of triathlon subjects" across National Federations.

Preparations for Tokyo 2020 - where water pollution remains a concern - and the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires were also explored.

There was also a review of plans to increase the presence of winter triathlon and of triathlon at other events, such as the Beach Games or the World Games.

A statement released afterwards said there was also a "discussion about policies being implemented to continue the fight against sexual discrimination within organisations".