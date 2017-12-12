The new Mixed Relay Series in Nottingham, England will give athletes the chance to add points to their Olympic qualification ranking in their pursuit of a place at Tokyo 2020.

The mixed relay format, which will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, involves teams that comprise of two men and two women who each complete a short course triathlon before ‘tagging’ their teammate to do the same.

This is not the first time Nottingham has welcomed a mixed relay competition as the city hosted the Mixed Relay Cup in September, an event which was attended by 15,000 spectators.

Nottingham hosted the Mixed Relay Cup in September ©British Triathlon

British Triathlon chief executive Andy Salmon is excited by the prospect of next year’s event in Nottingham

“Nottingham was a fantastic host of this year’s Accenture British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup and we are thrilled to be back again in 2018, this time to showcase even more triathlon talent from across the globe,” he said.

“With the added incentive of the opportunity to pick up vital Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying points, Nottingham can expect performances of the highest quality from some of the world’s top sporting heroes.”

Marisol Casado, President of ITU and IOC member, added: “We are absolutely delighted with the launch of the Mixed Relay Series.

“Since we have had the Mixed Relay added to the Olympic Programme, we have wanted to push all athletes and most of all, all national federations to join us and vie for one spot which will allow the teams to fight for another Olympic medal.

“I am sure that all teams will shine brightly in the Accenture World Triathlon Mixed Relay Nottingham for the debut of the Series.”

Two days after the event in Nottingham, the athletes will head north to Leeds to compete in the British leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series.

The competition will then head to Hamburg, Germany, for the Mixed Relay World Championship before the last leg of the Mixed Relay series in Edmonton, Canada, in July.