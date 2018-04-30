The International Canoe Federation (ICF) and the World Rafting Federation (WRF) have signed a historic agreement which has seen the WRF merge into the ICF.

The new agreement will allow the two Federations to work together to jointly promote their sports, it is claimed.

Although the WRF has now been integrated under the ICF umbrella, the ICF promise this will have no impact on the WRF’s day-to-day activities.

WRF President Danilo Barmaz believes the partnership is vital for the long-term future of rafting and its ambitions to make it on to the Olympic programme one day.

"A new exciting adventure opens today and in which we have always believed," he said.

"Just as we believe that the goal of the Olympic Games is possible.

"To underline this objective, we have a 'Paris 2024 Cup' for youth teams in the 2018 Italian Cup."

Rafting hopes that by joining with the International Canoe Federation it will help them one day achieve their ambition of one day being included on the Olympic programme ©ICF

Barmaz added: "The WRF is working to give rafting a modern and dynamic vision, with particular attention to young people and athletes with disabilities.

“The creation of the Pararafting Commission as one of the first acts of the Federation underlines our commitment."

ICF secretary general Simon Toulson claimed the agreement is a good deal for both parties.

"Rafting is an incredibly exciting discipline which is growing strongly around the world," he said.

"For the ICF, which already has under its umbrella disciplines as diverse as canoe slalom, canoe sprint and canoe polo, rafting is a natural fit.

"This partnership will be of great benefit for both Federations.

"The ICF will help promote rafting to the international community, including the Olympic family, and the WRF will help raise the profile of the ICF among its passionate global community."