The European Canoe Association (ECA) have announced that the 2020 ECA Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint European Championships have been moved to Moscow.

The switch to the Russian capital comes following the withdrawal of Austrian city Linz.

The ECA said that Linz's withdrawal was due to reasons of an "organisational nature" following a visit by technical delegate for canoe sprint, Elly Mueller.

JUST IN: It has been confirmed that the 2020 ECA Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships will be held in Moscow, Russia, between 9th and 12th July 2020. #CanoeEurope #Moscow2020 #EuropeanChampionships — Canoe Europe (@CanoeEurope) April 4, 2018

In a statement to insidethegames, the ECA said: "Austria has not hosted a canoe sprint event at such a high level before.

"With so many athletes and staff involved, they have realised after visiting some of the major canoeing events last year that they would probably not be able to organise it on the required level given the human, as well as financial resources, they have.

"Therefore, they decided to withdraw from the organisation.

"The Championships were therefore given to the Russian Canoe Federation and Moscow, who have rich experience in organising canoeing events, such as European and World Championships as well as World Cup events."