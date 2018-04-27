Fiji will be hoping to secure their third consecutive win as they travel to Singapore for the latest leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

First, however, the Fijians, who won silver at the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, will have to qualify from Pool A, where they face Spain and Russia as well as invitational side Japan, who secured their place on next year’s World Series after winning the Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong earlier this month.

In Pool B, Kenya will be looking to keep up the good form which has seen them come second in the last two legs of the World Series.

Their group contains Las Vegas event winner the United States along with France and Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallists England, all of whom have made numerous changes to the squads that featured in Hong Kong.

🌏 Destination Sevens: Take a look back to last year's top try scorers, point scorers and eventual winners. Who's ready for the #Singapore7s? It's going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhpMhjmc0n — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 24, 2018

In Pool C, overall series leaders and defending champions South Africa have welcomed back a number of experienced players into their squad, including their all-time leading points scorer Cecil Afrika, after choosing to field a younger side at the last event in Hong Kong.

Pool C also features Canada, who won last year’s Singapore leg of the series, Argentina and Samoa.

Gold Coast 2018 champions New Zealand are the headline name in Pool D alongside Australia - who have a new head coach in the form of Tim Walsh - Scotland and Wales.

Tomorrow’s opening day (April 28) will see the pool matches followed by the knockout rounds and medal matches on Sunday (April 29).