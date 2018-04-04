Hong Kong will be the focus of the rugby sevens world from tomorrow with the latest leg of the men's World Rugby Sevens Series taking place alongside two qualification tournaments.

The seventh stop of this year's Series at Hong Kong Stadium will see Fiji, the Olympic gold medallists, look to back-up their victory at the last leg of the circuit in Canada last month.

Fiji are the only side to have won two competitions this year but, with four legs to go, they are only second in the overall standings behind defending champions South Africa.

South Africa have 109 points at the top of the leaderboard with Fiji, the Hong Kong winners last year, on 101.

New Zealand are third on 92.

As well as the top three, Australia and the United States have also won events this year so competition will be fierce in Hong Kong.

Fiji, New Zealand, Russia and Samoa will play in Pool A with Kenya, Australia, Spain and Canada in Pool B.

South Africa, England, Scotland and South Korea will contest Pool C and the US, Argentina, Wales and France will square off in Pool D.

The top two sides in each pool will reach the quarter-finals.

The qualification tournaments will see a men's and a women's side seal their place as a core status team for next year's World Rugby Sevens Series.

Forty team captains gathered in Hong Kong before the start of play tomorrow ©World Rugby

That means they will be pre-qualified for all of the events on the programme.

In the men's tournament, Japan, Uganda, Chile and Georgia will play in Pool A with Papua New Guinea, Germany, hosts Hong Kong and Zimbabwe in Pool B.

Ireland, Uruguay, Jamaica and the Cook Islands will play in Pool C, with the top two sides and the best two third-place countries progressing to the last eight.

From then on, it will be a straight knock-out to decide the winner who will gain core status.

They will replace a team who will be relegated from that level.

The women's event will also be a 12-team tournament under the same format.

South Africa, Kenya, Papua New Guinea and Mexico are playing in Pool A with Brazil, China, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool B.

Wales, Belgium, Argentina and Poland will contest Pool C.

The women's qualifier will begin action tomorrow, before the men's qualifier and the World Rugby Sevens Series event begin on Friday (April 6).

Many countries are using the action in Hong Kong as a last warm-up before the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games competitions.

The multi-sport event in Australia began with the Opening Ceremony today.