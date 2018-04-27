Flora Duffy will be seeking home success when Bermuda hosts the second leg of the World Triathlon Series in Hamilton tomorrow.

The reigning world champion will be hoping to continue the superb form she showed in winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this month.

She will head a field of 32 women competing over the full Olympic distance of a 1,500 metres swim followed by a 40km bike and a 10km run.

The cycling course will include 10 tough trips up the infamous “Corkscrew Hill”.

“It is a dream come true to have a WTS race in Bermuda, and I can’t wait to get to the start line," Duffy said.

Rachel Klamer of The Netherlands will wear the number one bid after earning her first ever World Triathlon Series win following a Duffy crash in Abu Dhabi.

Flora Duffy will be seeking a repeat of her Commonwealth Games success on home turf ©Getty Images

Americans Katie Zaferes and Kirsten Kasper are also expected to mount a challenge along with Canada's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Joanna Brown.

Great Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland is also entered.

Her team-mate and Olympic silver medallist Jonathan Brownlee was a late withdrawal from the corresponding men's race as he bids to return to fitness.

Gold Coast 2018 champion Henri Schoeman starts as favourite after also winning in Abu Dhabi.

Fellow South African Richard Murray is also entered along with Spaniards Mario Mola and Fernando Alarza and Frenchman Vincent Luis.

Both elite races are due to take place tomorrow.