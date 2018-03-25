Australian Declan Wilson secured his first International Triathlon Union World Cup victory as American Kirsten Kasper won the women's race in New Plymouth today.

Wilson, who was not chosen to represent the host nation at next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, showed the selectors what they are missing as he beat New Zealand's Sam Ward in a sprint finish.

The 23-year-old finished the sprint distance triathlon, involving a 750 metres swim, a 20km cycle ride and a 5km run, in a time of 58min 20sec.

Ward was two seconds behind in silver medal position, while bronze was claimed by Matthew McElroy of the United States.

"I’ve been wanting that since 2013 ever since bronze at the under-23 world’s so I am so happy with that," said Wilson.

"This is the biggest race ever for me as I haven't won a World Cup before.

"I just thought I’ve got a good tempo right now so I just thought I would get out and hurt the boys from the start.

"I knew I could hold it and thought everything I’ve got, just gun it."

American Kirsten Kasper continued her strong form by winning the women's race ©Getty Images

Kasper executed her race perfectly to claim a dominant win in the women's race.

The American completed the course in 1hr 03min 20sec, eight seconds quicker than New Zealand's Nicole Van Der Kaay.

Claire Michel of Belgium came through to take bronze.

The triumph for Kasper saw her continue her strong form so far this year after she finished fourth in the opening World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi before winning silver at the last World Cup in Mooloolaba.

"I felt really good today right from the start so I just knew I had to go hard and give it my all," she said.

"I wasn’t expecting the rain but we all just rods a little more cautiously, still aggressive but smart.

“I was trying to make a break away, I knew there was a lot of strong runners in the group and I wanted to test myself."