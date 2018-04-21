A study on the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade has revealed that the event generated an economic impact of TWD$4.550 billion (£109 million/$152 million/€124 million).

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and International Academy of Sports Science and Technology (AISTS) have renewed their partnership to publish an economic impact study on the effects of Taipei 2017 on the local economy.

It follows a collaboration on the equivalent study for the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju.

The Taipei 2017 study concentrated on the host city and the surrounding region.

The report measured the economic impacts in this area over a five-year cycle, from the start of 2013 to the end of 2017.

Researchers collected data from the event owner, the Local Organising Committee and event attendees, among other sources.

Taipei 2017 took place last August and was the 29th edition of the Summer Universiade.

It was the largest international sporting event to ever be held on the island of Taiwan.

The process undertaken to produce the report is claimed to show the economic benefits that can occur in a community that hosts a Universiade.

Additionally, it is claimed the report shows the positive impacts staging a Universiade can have for potential future host cities.

As FISU’s flagship event, the Universiade incorporates educational and cultural aspects.

This allows cities to position themselves as a new destination for young people to study, visit and work, while generating meaningful revenues and boosting a city’s international sporting profile.

The study is available to FISU members on the organisation’s extranet.

Nearly 200,000 people attended the events in person, with more than 700,000 event tickets sold.

AISTS is based in Switzerland.

It aims to deliver world-class educational programmes in the fields of sport events, international sport management and administration, and the development of sport for social and economic impact.