Japanese technology company NEC Corporation have claimed they successful used an entrance control system equipped with face recognition at the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade.

It was claimed the system allowed authorised people to enter venues by confirming their identity while they walked, rather than forcing them to stop in front of a camera.

The system was installed at the main operating centre of the Taipei Arena, which was home to basketball competitions at the multi-sport event for university athletes.

NEC state the system successfully managed the entrance of 750 members of Taipei 2017 staff, helping to ensure a safe and secure event.

The company assert that the system allowed for the rapid entrance and accurate authentication of the staff members.

"NEC has been developing face recognition technology for nearly 30 years,” said Henry Lee, President of NEC Taiwan.

“We have now introduced the technology through more than 100 systems in 40 countries.

“By leveraging this success, we aim to expand our provision of face recognition technology as part of contributing to the safety and security of communities in Taiwan and throughout the world.”

The technology was used at the Taipei Arena, which hosted basketball competition at the Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

The system utilised NEC's artificial intelligence AI engine for face recognition, NeoFace, to identify the staff members.

As staff approached their identities were registered by the technology, with confirmation coming when they placed their identification cards over a reader.

NEC state the system prevented unauthorised entry, which could have occurred through borrowing, lending or theft of the identification cards.

The Summer Universiade ran from August 19 to 30 in Taipei, with 145 nations participating in the international event.

Around 7,639 athletes participated across the 21 sports.