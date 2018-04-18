The International Biathlon Union (IBU) are attempting to distance themselves from their former President Anders Besseberg after more revelations about his close relationship with Russia.

Besseberg and IBU secretary general Nicole Resch each stepped-down last week after the opening of a police investigation and the raiding of the governing body's Salzburg headquarters based on a tip-off by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

They are suspected of accepting bribes amounting to $300,000 (£211,000/€243,000) and other benefits in return for a favourable stance towards Russia - but deny wrongdoing.

Austrian police have confirmed to Norwegian broadcaster NRK that a total of 12 people are under investigation.

Two - presumably Resch and Besseberg - are suspected of corruption and further 10 are accused of doping fraud.

German broadcaster ARD and newspaper Bild have also reported that a confidential WADA report claims that Besseberg, 72, was offered paid hunting trips and visits to prostitutes while in Russia in an attempt to influence him.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang have reported that it is alleged that 65 doping cases involving Russian biathletes were concealed, starting in 2011.

Austria's Klaus Leistner, a vice-president responsible for finance, has taken over the operational running of the IBU following Besseberg's departure.

Nicole Resch has vacated her IBU position as secretary general following the raid on the governing body's headquarters in Salzburg after a tip-off from the World Anti-Doping Agency ©Getty Images

The IBU claimed only two individuals are under investigation following an "informal" Executive Board meeting.

"Acting secretary general Martin Kuchenmeister informed the Executive Board that there was no new information regarding the investigation as it does not involve the IBU as an organisation, but involves the former IBU President and secretary general as individuals," they said.

"It was confirmed that all day-to-day operations of the IBU are running smoothly and all plans for the 2018/2019 season are on track and on schedule.

"The Executive Board has decided to hold the next IBU Executive Board Meeting as soon as possible.

"The next steps and further challenges will be discussed, including but not limited to, the creation of a Code of Ethics.

"The IBU acting Executive Board is completely committed to operating under the highest standards of good governance and transparency, and discussions are underway to further implement the necessary checks and balances to achieve this goal."

IBU vice-president Max Cobb is currently attending the SportAccord Summit here.

He gave an update on the situation within the governing body to both the IOC and other Winter Olympic Federations yesterday.