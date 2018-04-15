The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that they have received separate appeals filed by Peruvian football player Paolo Guerrero and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding a FIFA Appeal Committee decision on Guerrero in December.

Guerrero, who plays his club football for Brazilian side Flamengo, had tested positive for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, following Peru's World Cup qualification match against Argentina in October.

He subsequently received a one-year ban from FIFA on December 10, backdated to November 3.

This decision meant Peru's record goalscorer, who has 32 goals in 82 international appearances, was set to miss this year's FIFA World Cup where Peru are making their first appearance at the tournament since 1982.

FIFA, however, reduced his ban to six months after an appeal, making him eligible for this summer's World Cup.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero has received support from his international team mates ©Getty Images

WADA believe this ban is too lenient and have now appealed to CAS to have the FIFA decision set aside and have Guerrero's ban increased from six months to between one and two years.

Guerrero, on the other hand, has asked for the FIFA decision to be set aside and be replaced by a new decision in which no sanction is imposed on him.

The 37-year-old claims that contaminated tea is the reason behind his positive drugs test.

CAS have confirmed that the two arbitration procedures have been opened with the hearings set to take place at the CAS headquarters in the Swiss city of Lausanne on May 3.