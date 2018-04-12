Upon being re-elected President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) today, Vladislav Tretiak revealed the organisation has plans to dramatically increase participation in the sport.

Tretiak, a former goalkeeper for the Soviet Union national ice hockey team, who won three Olympic gold medals, stood unopposed at today's election with almost all regional Federations selecting him in the initial candidacy phase.

Following today's re-election to the post he has held since 2006, Tretiak vowed to increase the number of ice hockey players in Russia from 92,000 to 110,000 in the next four years.

The 10-time world champion also revealed he hopes to increase the number of ice hockey stadiums in the country.

As reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS, Tretiak said: "The most important thing is that we fulfilled our promise and entered the Federal stadium construction programme where football and hockey will be separate, which is incredibly important."

The RIHF are looking to increase the number of ice hockey stadiums in Russia by 110 in four years ©Getty Images

"We also have a training program for hockey players of all ages," he added.

"However, in terms of stadiums, compared to our main competitors Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden, unfortunately, we are lagging behind.

"In Canada, there are 3,000 hockey stadiums, we have 540.

"We want to reach 650 over four years.

"We also want to increase the number of hockey players from 92,000 to 110,000."

Tretiak oversaw the Olympic Athletes from Russia team that won gold at the recent Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

This was the first time a Russian team had won an ice hockey gold medal at the Olympics since the break-up of the Soviet Union.