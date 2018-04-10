Russia's embassy in the United States has insisted that fans will attend this summer's FIFA World Cup in the country, despite the nation's claims about criticism of the tournament in the press.

Their words come after a White House official warned fans from the US and Great Britain to "think twice" before going to the World Cup in Russia.

With Russian officials becoming increasingly tired of what they perceive as unbalanced and negative coverage of the upcoming tournament, the embassy insisted that fans were already planning to come in a post on Facebook.

"Despite the active anti-Russia campaign in the leading American media, and maybe because of it, the interest for our country is growing," the statement read according to Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Americans wish to see with their own eyes what is really happening in Russia."

The embassy also pointed out the demographics of ticket sales for the World Cup.

"According to FIFA, at the beginning of April, 16,462 tickets were purchased by American sports fans.

"They will constitute the biggest foreign fan group.

"This cannot but make us happy.

"There sure is a threat.

"This threat is that a significant part of the population in the west will stop believing the every-day anti-Russia propaganda."

The Russian embassy pointed to strong World Cup ticket sales in the United States ©Getty Images

Former England defender Sol Campbell, who competed at three World Cups and had been a fierce critic of the awarding of the World Cup to Russia, believes the coverage will die down once the tournament gets underway.

"Every World Cup has a lot of negative things around before the tournament, it's normal,” he said.

"But when the first ball is kicked, everybody is concentrated on football.

"The main thing is that everybody behind the scenes is making sure that everything is looked after - safety, transport, accommodation.

"World Cup is the biggest show, the biggest sporting event in the world.

"And I'm sure that Russia is doing everything in their power."

Campbell appeared on British television programme Panorama in the build-up to the 2012 European Championships, which were hosted in Poland and Ukraine, warning England fans not to attend unless because they could "end up coming back in a coffin".

Tensions between Russia and the US and Great Britain have increased recently following accusations by the latter two that former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by the Russian state in the British city of Salisbury, an accusation the Russian Government denies.

Concerns about hooliganism have also been expressed following ugly scenes involving Russian and English supporters at the 2016 European Championships in France.

Yulia Skripal has been released from hospital and sent to a secure location today, according to the BBC.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.