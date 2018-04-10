Research carried out by golfsupport.com has shown that 69 per cent of fans say that drug cheats are most likely to be found in athletics.

The website analysed findings reported by polling agency YouGov after 1,652 people responded to a survey about drugs in sport.

The question put to the respondents was "Would you say the following sports do have a problem with performance enhancing drugs?"

Participants were then given a multiple choice of sports to select.

Golfsupport.com found that athletics was the top-ranked sport with 69 per cent, followed by weightlifting with 57 per cent.

Cycling, which has recently been highly-scrutinised following a British Parliamentary Committee hearing's conclusion that Team Sky and their former rider Sir Bradley Wiggins crossed an "ethical line” in their use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), polled at 54 per cent.

Tennis and swimming also ranked highly at 35 and 33 per cent respectively.

Football, the world's most popular sport, polled at 32 per cent.

At the other end of the table, golf was seen as the cleanest sport with 10 per cent of the vote.

Golf was ranked as the cleanest sport ©Golfsupport.com

In terms of who is responsible for the drug abuse, 39 per cent of respondents said it was the athletes, followed by the coach and the team at 32 per cent.

Nine per cent of people said it was the country the athletes represent, as highlighted by the Russian doping scandal, which saw the nation running a state-sponsored doping programme.

With this being the case, Russia was unsurprisingly top of the poll as the country most likely to cheat with 76 per cent.

The United States and China rounded off the top three with 45 and 39 per cent respectively.

Kenya were seen as the "cleanest" country with 29 per cent of the vote, despite the African nation being the centre of a number of scandals in athletics, followed closely by France on 23 percent.

Nineteen per cent of respondents felt Australia were least likely to cheat with performance enhancing drugs.

Interestingly, 32 per cent of fans said they do not care if athletes use performance enhancing drugs.