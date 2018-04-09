The newly-established Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission has targeted ensuring every member association has an athlete representative on their Board as part of its first objective, it was revealed here today.

Commission chairperson Rhona Toft, Scotland’s most decorated hockey player, promised the group would work towards the goal following the conclusion of Gold Coast 2018.

Toft believes having an athlete as part of every Commonwealth Games Association is a realistic aim, despite the challenges faced by smaller nations which make up the CGF’s membership.

The confirmation of the first objective follows the Commission holding its first meeting here last week.

The Commission will convene after the end of the Games here to discuss issues raised by athletes.

Results from the athletes’ survey helped form the main objectives of the Commission, Toft said.

The 45-year-old claimed it was "clear to me that all Commonwealth athletes would benefit from an influential voice at their own national level" following the results of the survey.

The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission held its first meeting here last week ©Getty Images

"We have made it our goal to speak to as many of the 4,500 Commonwealth athletes here on the Gold Coast as we can," Toft said.

"We want to discover what being a Commonwealth athlete means to them; to recognise what inspires them and to hear about the issues and challenges they have encountered along the way."

The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission also includes South Africa’s seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Natalie Du Toit, the Para-sport representative, and former Scotland rugby sevens captain Colin Gregor.

Sri Lankan badminton player E Niluka Rushan Karunaratne and Dominican high jumper Brendan Williams will also feature on the Commission, along with Canada’s Nicole Forrester, a high jump gold medallist at Delhi 2010.

The Commission is completed by Botswana’s Lechezdani Luza, a Manchester 2002 boxing silver medallist, and New Zealand's Alison Shanks, winner of the women’s 3,000 metres individual pursuit gold at Delhi 2010.