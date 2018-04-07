The Americas' Paralympic Committee (APC) have unveiled the shortlist for their Athlete of the Month award for March.

Canadian cross-country skier Brian McKeever is on the list after taking his overall Paralympic medal tally to 17 thanks to the three gold medals and one bronze he won at Pyeongchang last month.

It made him Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian.

Nordic skier Mark Arendz is the second Canadian on the shortlist after he claimed one gold, two silver and three bronze medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

Arendz was also the Canadian flagbearer for the Games’ Closing Ceremony.

Oksana Masters of the United States is another Nordic skier on the list after a successful Games at Pyeongchang 2018 which saw her win two gold, two silver and one bronze medal, making her the most decorated American athlete in Para Nordic history.

The trio of Nordic skiers on the APC shortlist is completed by Cristian Ribera of Brazil.

Cross-country skier Brian McKeever is now Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian after taking his total to 17 medals with three gold and a bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

He was the youngest athlete at Paralympic 2018 and achieved his country’s best-ever result at a Winter Olympic or Paralympic Games by finishing sixth in the men’s cross-country long distance sitting event.

The final two athletes on the list also hail from South America.

Argentinian snowboarder Carles Codina is shortlisted after finishing eighth in the men’s snowboard-cross SB-LL2 race at Pyeongchang 2018.

Chile's Alpine skier Nicolas Bisquertt has been recognised for his ninth-place finish in the men’s slalom sitting, his country's best-ever performance at a Winter Olympic or Paralympic Games.

The public have been invited to vote for their favourite candidate via the APC’s website and can do so until the deadline next Friday (April 13).

The nominations were compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees from across the Americas.

Swimmer Fernando Fuentes of El Salvador won January’s award and US snowboarder Brenna Huckaby claimed the title for February.