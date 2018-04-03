Permission has been given for the remodelling of the Alpine skiing venue which will be used at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The decision to remodel the Piste des Jorasses was permitted by the Municipality of Les Diablerets, one of the Swiss city's host venues.

The Piste des Jorasses is one of the most used slopes in Les Diablerets, and one of the main ski resorts in Switzerland's Vaud Alps.

However, in order to host the Alpine disciplines at the 2020 Games, it needs to be remodelled to conform to International Ski Federation (FIS) standards.

Alongside the remodelling for the Games, the authorities have considered how the slope could be used as part of a new strategic approach for winter and summer tourism in the area.

This will include converting the chair-lift to a mixed chair-gondola lift, which would allow cyclists to access the top of the mountain in the summer season.

The Piste des Jorasses in the ski resort of Les Diablerets, pictured, is being remodelled for the Lausanne 2020 Youth Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Chief executive of the Lausanne 2020 Organising Committee Ian Logan believes this demonstrates the long-term legacy of the Games.

"This is what it is all about: when considering the long-term impact, the Games can act as accelerators for initiatives that will truly mark the history of the region, for the better," he said.

Eric Liechti, municipal councillor in charge of tourism in Les Diablerets, added: "A sporting event is used to its full potential when it can be used to rethink the way a tourism destination sees its future.

"We look forward to welcoming the sporting youth of the world in 2020, and new visitors every year after that."

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis also expressed her satisfaction at the idea before the Games in the Olympic Capital, the home of the International Olympic Committee.

"The organisation of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Les Diablerets has allowed the local authorities together with the National Ski Association Swiss Ski, to put a new focus on this important region of Switzerland for the development of competitive skiing," she said.

"And when this is combined with such initiatives aimed at boosting tourism in a smart way, then the potential of a Youth Olympic Games' legacy can be reached for the community and region."

International competitions are set to take place on the slope from this winter, including the 2018-2019 European Cup along with several FIS events, which all build towards the Games in January 2020.