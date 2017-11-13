Lausanne 2020 will welcome the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Coordination Commission in December, who will assess their progress towards the Youth Olympic Games.

Commission chair Danka Bartekova claimed they had been “very impressed” by the work done by organisers during their first visit last October.

She will be joined by fellow members Sergey Bubka of Ukraine, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Turkey’s Nese Gündogan, Lillehammer 2016 chief executive Tomas Holmestad and Sarah Lewis, International Ski Federation secretary general.

The Commission were due to assess preparations from tomorrow until November 17.

However, the Commission meeting has been pushed back a month, with the assessment now due to take place on December 11 and 12.

Bartekova is due to attend this week's World Anti-Doping Agency Executive Committee meeting in Seoul, as the stand-in athletes' representative.

Since their last visit, Lausanne 2020 officials confirmed bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competition at the Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in St Moritz.

All ice sports will be located in Lausanne, which is known at the Olympic Capital.

Alpine skiing, snowboarding and ski mountaineering will take place in the Swiss Alps, while Nordic skiing events are partly set to be held in the Vallée de Joux.

Ski jumping, biathlon and Nordic combined will be held in neighbouring France, in Prémanon.

Ski Mountaineering and a mixed-nationality 3x3 ice hockey tournament were also confirmed on the programme in July, along with a women’s doubles competition in luge and the introduction of a women’s Nordic combined ski event.

The Commission is being chaired by Slovakia's shooter Danka Bartekova, an IOC Athletes Commission member ©Getty Images

Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan, speaking at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly this month, highlighted their efforts to have a “two-wave concept” for athletes.

It will see athletes arrive and depart the Games Village at different times, allowing them flexibility.

The process is deemed to be a positive step as it allows more athletes to compete, with just under 1,900 expected to do so.

It is expected to provide a logistical challenge, particularly ensuring the transport and cultural programme are perfect.

The current plans are likely to be assessed by the Commission, who may also visit the Youth Olympic Village, after construction officially began in May.