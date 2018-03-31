Italy’s women’s team secured their place at the 2018 Sitting Volleyball World Championships after beating final qualification tournament hosts South Korea in Jeju today.

The Italians beat the home nation in straight sets to seal victory in the three-game series at the earliest opportunity.

It follows a straight-sets win in the opening match on Thursday (March 29).

Italy and South Korea are the only two teams in the women’s draw and are set to meet for a third and final time tomorrow.

There was also disappointment today for South Korea’s men’s team, who lost 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 24-26 to Thailand in the semi-finals.

Awaiting Thailand in the final are Croatia after they defeated Latvia 25-17, 25-22, 25-12.

Thailand beat South Korea in the men's semi-finals ©World Para Volley/Facebook

The final is scheduled for tomorrow.

It will be preceded by the bronze medal match between South Korea and Latvia.

Cambodia and Mongolia will contest the fifth-place play-off.

The competition in Jeju is only open to teams that have not already qualified for the 2018 World Championships, which are due to be held in The Netherlands from July 15 to 22 and will see 16 men's and 16 women's teams compete.

Action is taking place at the Sarabong Multi-Gym.