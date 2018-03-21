West Indies qualified for the Cricket World Cup at the expense of unlucky Scotland after winning a rain-hit match at the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

The two-time champions, forced to compete at the qualifier after slipping out of the world's top eight in the one-day international rankings, won by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method after the heavens opened at the Harare Sport Club.

It means they will finish top of the Super Sixes phase with four wins from five matches, with the top two at the end of the tournament booking a spot at next year's World Cup in England and Wales.

However Scotland, who have now been eliminated, will feel desperately unlucky as they had every chance of chasing down the West Indies' below par score of 198 when the rain came.

They were instead left stranded on 125-5 with 35.2 overs of the 50-over match completed.

Scotland have now completed their five Super Sixes matches with two victories so cannot finish in the top two.

They will point to the controversial LBW dismissal of Richie Berrington shortly before the rain started to fall as a key moment.

Rain meant West Indies won the match via the Duckworth-Lewis method ©ICC

Had he not incorrectly been given out, Scotland may well have been ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis system used in the event of rain when the match was abandoned.

The Scots had earlier started in sensational style after electing to field, with Safyaan Sharif removing West Indies' master batsman Chris Gayle with the very first delivery.

Gayle, one of the most destructive players in world cricket, was caught behind by Matt Cross.

West Indies then slumped to 2-2 as Shai Hope was removed in exactly the same manner but 66 from Evin Lewis and 51 from Marlon Samuels helped them recover to 198 all out.

George Munsey was then left stranded on 32 as Scotland's run chase was cruelly cut short.

Hosts Zimbabwe will take a giant step towards qualifying in second-place if they beat United Arab Emirates tomorrow.

Afghanistan and Ireland will meet on Friday (March 23) with both sides also hoping to progress.

The two qualifiers will contest a final on Sunday (March 25) to see who wins the tournament.