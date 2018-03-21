Athletes on the International Ski Jumping World Cup circuit will compete for the last time this season at the final events of the campaign in Oberstdorf and Planica this weekend.

Planica in Slovenia is playing host to the men's competition, while the women are due to participate in the German municipality.

The World Cup in Planica begins tomorrow with qualification and concludes on Sunday (March 25), with a team event sandwiched in between two individual competitions.

Action at the women's event is also scheduled to end on Sunday but will begin a day later.

Both events will bring to a close a long and arduous season, which also included last month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Kamil Stoch of Poland wrapped up the men's crystal globe last weekend in Vikersund ©Getty Images

They will give athletes the chance to lay down an early marker prior to the start of the 2018 to 2019 campaign as the destination of both the men's and women's overall titles have already been decided.

Poland's Kamil Stoch, the three-time Olympic gold medallist who successfully defended his individual large hill crown at Pyeongchang 2018, wrapped up the men's crystal globe last weekend in Vikersund in Norway.

Stoch ensured he took an insurmountable lead at the summit of the standings with a sixth-place finish last Sunday (March 18).

Norway's Maren Lundby, who also won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, secured the women's title during an event in Râșnov in Romania earlier this month.