Norway’s Olympic champion Maren Lundby thrilled her home crowd - including the Prime Minister and the Royal Family - as she won the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup at Oslo’s famous Holmenkollen.

Daniel Andre Tande added to the celebrations by becoming the first Norwegian man in 14 years to win this event.

"I am happy with my jumps, especially the first one was very good," Lundby, who secured the overall World Cup title by winning in Romania last weekend, said.

"It was a great honour to have both the Royal Family and the Prime Minister cheering for us.

"There are two competitions left this season and I want to continue jumping on this level."

Lundby scored 262.7 points with jumps of 134m and 126m respectively.

Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz moved up from fifth place after her first round effort of 128 metres, finishing second after jumping half-a-metre further in the second round.

The Austrian earned 231.2 points behind Lundby’s 262.7.

Japan’s Yuki Ito, with efforts of 123m and 124 m, came in third with 229.7 points, one place ahead of compatriot Sara Takanashi, who jumped 122.5m and 125.5 m to total 228.6 points.

Lundy leads the overall World Cup standings with 1,220 points ahead of Germany’s Katharina Althaus, who has 860, and Takanashi, who has 716.

The next FIS World Cup is due to take place in Oberstdorf in Germany on March 24 and 25.

Daniel Ande Tande was another popular home winner at the FIS Ski Jump World Cup in Oslo ©FIS

In the men’s competition within the Raw Air tournament, ski flying world champion Tande claimed the fifth World Cup ski jump win of his career as overall rankings leader, Poland's Kamil Stoch, lost some ground.

Tande, eighth after his first jump of 128m, moved up dramatically to claim the first victory by a Norwegian on the home slope for 14 years with a second effort of 132m.

Austria’s Stefan Kraft and Michael Hayboeck came in second and third, with triple Olympic champion Stoch - who led after the first round - dropping to sixth in difficult weather conditions with changing winds.

"It's amazing," said Tande.

"I didn't expect this win, I was not jumping good in Lahti and my training jumps on Friday weren't too good either."

Stoch had taken a first round lead with the longest jump of the day, 138m, but with his second jump of 119m he lost some ground and came in only sixth.

"I feel pretty good, but I'm also a bit shocked after the second round because actually, I don't really know what happened," Stoch said.

"It was still a good weekend, my jumps were on a really good level.

"I love that there are so many Polish fans here, I want to thank them for their support.

"We have the best fans in the world."

Stoch remains ahead in the overall World Cup rankings with 681.8 points, followed by three Norwegians - Robert Johansson, who has 675.3, Johann André Forfang, who has 661.6, and Tande, who is now on 650.4.

The next event is due to start tomorrow in Lillehammer.