The 2018 edition of the Venezuelan Olympic Committee's (COV) "Olympism Goes to School" project has been launched in the South American nation.

A group of youngsters from the Pedro Fontes de La Vega educational centre kick-started the programme by visiting COV headquarters in Caracas.

Olympism Goes to School aims to allow youngsters to go behind the scenes at the COV, which means they can learn about Olympic values.

Recreational and educational activities are also part of the visits.

To date, 39 schools have taken part and attended the COV headquarters.

Eduardo Álvarez is the President of the Venezuelan Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

Eduardo Álvarez was re-elected as President of the COV in January.

He received 35 votes out 36 from the sporting governing bodies in the country eligible to cast their ballot.

It means he is now serving a fourth four-year term after being elected for the first time in 2006.

Venezuela did not participate at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang last month.

They did send skier Antonio José Pardo Andretta to Sochi 2014 in Russia, however.

The country won three medals at Rio 2016, a silver and two bronze.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will take place between March 2 and 12.