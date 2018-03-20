The men's and women's overall titles will be decided when the International Ski Federation Ski Halfpipe World Cup campaign concludes in Tignes from tomorrow.

Americans lead both standings going into the season-ending event at the French resort.

Alex Ferreira, who won Olympic silver at Pyeongchang 2018 last month, tops the men's pile with 282 points.

With 100 points available for a World Cup win, he can only be overhauled at the top by his compatriot David Wise who sits on 250.

Wise got the better of Ferreira in Pyeongchang, winning the Olympic gold medal to defend the title he also won four years earlier at Sochi 2014.

Another American, Aaron Blunck, sits third on 182 points so could draw level with Ferreira.

Brita Sigourney leads the women's World Cup standings ©Getty Images

In the women's competition, United States skier Brita Sigourney is out in front on 246 points.

The Olympic bronze medallist only has an eight-point gap over China's Zhang Kexin, however, while Canadian Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe sits on 229 points so could also still challenge.

All of the top nine are within 100 points of Sigourney, so there is plenty at stake in Tignes.

Qualification rounds will take place tomorrow before the finals are held on Thursday (March 22).

Thursday will also see the start of the season-ending Big Air World Cup for both freestyle skiing and snowboard in Quebec City, Canada.