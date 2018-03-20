The inaugural edition of the International Blind Sports Federation Blind Football World Grand Prix will begin tomorrow in Tokyo.

IBSA announced the creation of the tournament in October with the aim of building excitement for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan's capital.

Six teams within the world's top 16 will compete in two groups of three at Shinagawa Tennozu Park.

Argentina, the number two side in the world, are the highest ranked country competing and the Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medallists will line up in Group B.

They will come up against European champions Russia and France.

Argentina are the Paralympic bronze medallists ©Getty Images

In Group A, hosts Japan will meet England and Turkey.

Japan will play England in tomorrow's first game, before Argentina meet Russia.

The two group winners will play in the final on Sunday (March 25) while positional matches will also be held.

In addition, a development tournament will take place in Tokyo featuring Belgium, India and a side representing a Japanese National Training Centre.

Blind football is a five-a-side sport and featured at the Paralympics for the first time at Athens 2004.

It has been contested at every Games since with Brazil winning every gold medal.