Austria’s Claudia Riegler brought home her first ever International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup overall title at the age of 44 as she and Andreas Prommegger were second in the third and last parallel team event of the season in Winterberg.

After finishing behind Nadya Ochner and Roland Fischnaller in the big final on the Poppenberg slope - the Italians thus retained their title in the German resort - Prommegger revealed he had been doubtful about whether he could compete because of injury.

"Three weeks ago, I didn't really know if I would be able to start here at all," he said.

"Close prior to the Olympics I suffered from a disc prolapse while I already had a hernia inguinalis.

"That's why I skipped the races in Turkey and Switzerland - I had lost a lot of strength in my left leg and also had a numb feeling in my left shinbone.

"But I wanted to race here with Claudia, and I was able to once again give it all I have.

"Winning the title in a team doubles up the joy."

Riegler commented: "This is amazing.

"It's so cool to race together with Andi."

Austria's Claudia Riegler and Andreas Prommegger celebrate overall World Cup victory in the Parallel Snowboard Cross ©FIS

Riegler added: "If I do a mistake, he just makes it forgotten - we can fully rely on each other.

"And today, everything worked out fine again.

"I'm really, really happy about the crystal globe."

Injury also impacted the performance of their closest rivals for the overall title, compatriots Sabine Schöffmann and Alex Payer.

Schöffmann was unable to do any more than leave the starting gate and immediately halting in order to keep their competitive momentum.

Payer did enough to earn them ninth place on the day and, therefore, second place in the overall standings on 2,090 points, 310 behind Riegler and Prommegger and 330 ahead of Ochner and Fischnaller, winners of the previous day’s singles event.

"It's been a mega weekend," said Fischnaller.

"Like I said yesterday, my slalom form is incredible right now, and today, I was able to prove that again."

Austria’s Julia Dujmovits and Sebastian Kislinger were third on the day after winning their small final against Switzerland’s Stefanie Mueller and Nevin Galmarin.