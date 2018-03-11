Italy’s Omar Visintin snatched a photo-finish victory over Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle in the team event at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard Cross World Cup in Moscow.

Haemmerle, winner of the previous day’s individual event, celebrated too early as he approached the line at the 350 metres long sprint track in Lata Park, allowing the Italian to take victory on the day and establish himself and his partner Emanuel Perathoner at the top of the World Cup rankings with one race to go.

"I was in second and never thought to be able to pass him," said Visintin.

"When there were still a few metres to go I saw him celebrating and kept on pushing.

"We were lucky to come out victorious."

The 24-year-old Austrian reflected ruefully: "I wasn't even part of a photo finish because Omar came in like a ninja.

"He came from my blind spot.

"I didn't see him nor did I hear him - he was just right behind my back.

"I guess it was a bad habit of mine celebrating too early.

"It just felt good for the moment, but noticing to end up second was like a punch in the face.”

Senna Leith and Jake Vedder of the United States finished third.

France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Chloe Trespeuch celebrate a third consecutive win in the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup, this time in Moscow ©FIS

For the French duo currently ruling the women’s event, Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Chloe Trespeuch, their third victory in what was the third Snowboard Cross race of the World Cup campaign came a lot easier than that of the Italian men.

The starting skills of Moenne Loccoz quickly gained a lead on her rivals in the final women's heat and Trespeuch crossed first to give France a clear win over Canada’s Zoe Bergermann and Tess Critchlow.

Lara Casanova and Simona Meiler of Switzerland finished third.

The FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup tour is due to continue next weekend in Switzerland, where Veysonnaz is set to host the season's finals with an individual and a team event race from Thursday (March 16) until next Sunday (March 18).