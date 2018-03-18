International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has announced the postponement of the Under-23 Blind Football World Championships.

Set to be the first edition of the Championships, the tournament was awarded to Argentina back in October.

Competition had been due to take place between April 7 and 16 in the country’s capital city Buenos Aires.

Action was due to take place at the High Performance National Training Centre with the Argentine Blind Sports Federation acting as hosts.

IBSA have now revealed the event has been postponed until further notice, due to a low number of teams being able to take part.

The National Center of High Performance Athletics in Buenos Aires was due to host competition ©Wikipedia

"IBSA and the local organising committee agreed to postpone the event due to the low number of teams able to take part on the dates selected," an IBSA statement read.

"IBSA is now working with another potential host country in Latin America with a view to holding the Championships later this year."

The tournament was due to feature eight teams, including hosts Argentina.

Countries wishing to compete in the tournament were encouraged to submit their interest by November 20.