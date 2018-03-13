Defending champion Jo Edwards suffered defeat at the semi-final stage of the Bowls World Cup at the Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club.

The New Zealander faced the challenge of Guernsey’s Lucy Beere in the last four of the competition, having topped the standings in her section of the draw.

Beere came through an elimination match yesterday to earn her semi-final spot and maintained her performance levels to beat Edwards.

She claimed a narrow 5-8, 10-5, 3-2 victory over the defending champion.

Beere is now due to face the challenge of Australia’s Bec Van Asch in the final.

Van Asch had topped the section one standings and maintained her winning streak by beating Scotland’s Kay Moran 10-4, 7-7.

2018 World Cup

Warilla, @WorldBowls1



Results Day 8:



Women Semi finals:

Bec Van Asch 🇦🇺bt Kay Moran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 10-4 7-7

Lucy Beere 🇬🇬bt Jo Edwards 🇳🇿

5-8 10-5 3-2



Men Semi final 1:

Jeremy Henry 🇦🇺bt Ali Forsyth 🇳🇿10-4 7-2.



...>>> https://t.co/g59GyBgbt6 pic.twitter.com/ytraYlpitb — World Bowls (@WorldBowls1) March 13, 2018

Defending men’s champion Jeremy Henry moved a step close to retaining his title.

The Australian beat New Zealand’s Ali Forsyth 10-4, 7-2 in his semi-final clash.

Henry is scheduled to play the winners of the match between Australia’s David Ferguson and Malta’s Brendan Aquilina.

They will contest their semi-final tomorrow.