Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud gave the home crowd in Kvitfjell the result they wanted as he held off the challenge of Beat Feuz and Brice Roger to win the super-G race and overall title at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup event.

Jansrud, who added the Olympic super-G bronze medal at Pyeongchang 2018 to the gold he took in Sochi four years earlier, was a heavy favourite on the slopes where he learned how to ski, and where he has since won four FIS World Cup events.

In living up to that billing the 32-year-old from Stavanger secured a 21st World Cup win, equalling the mark set by Kjetil André Aamodt as the second most successful Norwegian skier of all times.

Jansrud also secured the super-G crystal globe, being 138 points ahead of Austria's Hannes Reichelt with only one race to go at the World Cup Finals in Åre in Sweden.

Switzerland’s Feuz, who took Olympic silver ahead of Jansrud at Pyeongchang 2018, equalled his second place in the previous day’s downhill.

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, pictured competing at Pyeongchang 2018, won the overall FIS World Cup super-G title on his home slope of Kvitfjell ©Getty Images

"Until the Olympics it wasn't working so well for me in super-G, but now I found a way to be more relaxed on my skis and can do well also in that discipline," said Feuz.

"The confidence from the Olympic medal and the fact that I really like this hill also helped."

Brice, whose previous best World Cup performance this season was a 27th place, produced the surprise of the day as the Frenchmen made the podium despite starting 49th.

The top 25 athletes from each discipline are now heading towards Åre for the FIS World Cup Final from Thursday (March 14) until Sunday (March 18).