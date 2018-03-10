Mikaela Shiffrin returned to slalom form to clinch the overall International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup crown in the event with a victory in the German resort of Ofterschwang today.

Shiffrin, who finished a surprising fourth in the event at last month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, clocked a time of 1min 49.10sec to narrowly defeat Wendy Holdener.

The Swiss skier finished 0.09 seconds behind in second place as Frida Hansdotter of Sweden crossed in 1:49.82 for third.

It marked Shiffrin's 42nd career World Cup victory and 11th this season.

The American turns 23 tomorrow and has won more World Cup races than anybody else before reaching that age.

Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell won her 41st race aged 21 in 1975 before missing the following season to care for her father.

Germany's Thomas Dressen won a men's World Cup downhill leg today ©Getty Images

Shiffrin's third place finish in yesterday's giant slalom in the German resort had already guaranteed her the overall World Cup title.

Thomas Dressen of Germany won the men's downhill race today in the Norwegian resort of Kvitfjell.

He clocked 1:49.17 to beat World Cup series leader Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.08 seconds.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal finished third in 1:49.34.

Feuz now leads Svindal by 60 points with one race remaining, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final in Åre in Sweden.