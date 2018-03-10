Rocco Cattaneo is set to be elected as the European Cycling Union (UEC) President on a permanent basis at their Congress tomorrow.

The Swiss official has been the acting UEC President since September following their former head David Lappartient being elected President of the International Cycling Union.

He confirmed to the UEC Management Board that he planned to serve full-time in the post last month.

Cattaneo is the sole candidate for the position at the Congress in Istanbul, with a vote set to rubber stamp him into the role tomorrow.

Cattaneo was chosen as the UEC vice-president in March having previously served as a member of the UCI Management Committee member 2005 to 2013.

He has been the vice-president of the UCI World Cycling Centre Foundation since 2006.

During his professional cycling career from 1986 to 1994, Cattaneo twice competed at the Giro d’Italia.

He represented Switzerland at four World Championships and also completed three Tours of Switzerland and two Tours de Romandie.

The 58-year-old has served as a member of the Swiss Cycling Federation Management Board for two terms and led the Organising Committee for the 1996 Road World Championships in Lugano.

UCI President David Lappartient will be at the UEC Congress tomorrow ©Getty Images

Cattaneo is now set to serve the remainder of Lappartient’s term until 2021 after Frenchman was only re-elected President only last year.

Lappartient will be in attendance at the Congress and is expected to deliver a key-note address.

One of the main moment of the Congress will be the election of a Management Committee member, with four candidates standing for one position.

It includes Erol Küçükbakırcı, President of the Turkish Cycling Federation, who are acting as hosts.

Bosnia’s Vladimir Kuvalja, Alasdair MacLennan of Britain and Greece’s Epameinondas Sarris are also seeking the position.

Financial and auditor’s reports will be given, along with the 2018 budget and destination of the 2019 Congress.

The award to the nation’s ranking trophy for the 2017 European Championships and the UEC Merit award will also be made.