Sunil Gulati has stepped-down as the head of the combined United States, Mexico and Canada bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be replaced by three co-chairmen in a rejigged leadership structure.

These will consist of new United States Soccer Federation (USSF) President Carlos Cordeiro, Mexican Football Federation head Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association boss Steven Reed.

Gulati, the former USSF head, had been the sole chairman and will remain as a member of the Bid Committee Board.

It is likely that the change is partly motivated by a need to shape the bid as a combined rather than an American-led effort associated with the Donald Trump Administration.

"As the three co-chairs of our United Bid, we are proud to represent the shared commitment of the people of Canada, Mexico, and the United States to hosting the first ever 48-team FIFA World Cup with unity and unparalleled stability and certainty," the three new heads said in a statement.

A total of 32 cities have been shortlisted as potential hosts for the US, Canada and Mexico bid.

The majority of matches would be expected to take place in the US, though.

As we move from bid to campaign mode, appropriate for @CanadaSoccerEN, @ussoccer and @miseleccionmx Presidents to take lead. Looking forward to working with the 3 co-chairs and supporting the process. We are as unified as ever to bring 2026 FIFA World Cup to North America. — Sunil Gulati (@sunilgulati) March 6, 2018

The US hosted the 1994 World Cup, which had the highest average attendance in the tournament's history.

Mexico became the first nation to host the FIFA World Cup twice in 1986, having also done so in 1970.

Canada are yet to hold the World Cup and have only appeared in the tournament once, making a group stage exit after three straight defeats at Mexico 1986.

The host nation is set to be decided at the FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Morocco are the only other contender for the 2026 tournament, having announced their candidacy in June.

It is also possible that the recent corruption investigations by US authorities could dissuade FIFA Member Associations from supporting a venture seen as a US-led effort.