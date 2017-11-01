World Rugby has announced the appointment of Taisho Pharmaceutical as an official sponsor of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Tournament organisers are due to reveal their match schedule and ticketing programme in Tokyo tomorrow, with the proceedings streamed live on the competition website.

Dates, venues and kick-off times of each of the 20 teams' matches will be announced as excitement grows for Asia's first Rugby World Cup.

The event will be the ninth Rugby World Cup and scheduled to be held from September 20 to November 2.

Hosts Japan are in Pool A along with Ireland, Scotland, a European qualifier and a play-off winner.

Holders New Zealand are in Pool B along with South Africa and Italy, an African qualifier and the repechage winner.

Pool C sees England, France, Argentina, United States and Tongo go head-to-head, while Pool D is made up of Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji and the second American qualifier.

Ryoto Nakamura in action for a Japan XV against a World XV at the Level Five Stadium on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan ©Getty Images

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has welcomed the arrival of Taisho Pharmaceutical to its sponsorship portfolio.

"It reaffirms the attraction and prestige of one of the world's biggest and best-loved major sports events," he said.

Taisho Pharmaceutical chief executive Shigeru Uehara added: "We are honoured to be able to participate in this global celebration.

"There is no doubt that this event will further the appeal and popularity of rugby in Japan and we look forward to playing our part."

Six Worldwide Partners have been named: Emirates, Heineken, Land Rover, Mastercard, Société Générale and DHL.

Canon, TOTO Ltd, SECOM had already been named as sponsors.