Organisers of the World Taekwondo Beach Championships have unveiled the logo and venue with just over a month before the event begins on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Rhodes, which staged the inaugural World Championships in the discipline, is due to host the second edition of the event from April 25 to 28.

The Nautical Club of Rhodes has been confirmed as the venue.

It has been customised specifically for the event, according to World Taekwondo.

"Last year was our first ever Beach Championships and I have no doubt that this year we will deliver an even more spectacular event," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"Beach taekwondo is a celebration of our sport and reflects our values of inclusivity and accessibility."

The Nautical Club of Rhodes has been confirmed as the venue for next month's event ©World Taekwondo

He added: "The athletes do not simply compete in taekwondo; they experience the sport outdoors, in the natural environment.

"The discipline also connects taekwondo with new athletes and new, younger audiences.

"We are committed to constantly evolving and innovating our sport to make it as entertaining and engaging for our athletes and our fans and beach taekwondo does just that.”

The 2017 competition - the first World Taekwondo Beach Championships after the 2016 event in Bali was cancelled for financial reasons - was widely considered a success.

The Opening Ceremony of the event was shortlisted for initiative of the year at the 2017 Peace and Sports Awards.