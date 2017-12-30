Sweden made it three wins out of three at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championships after beating Switzerland 7-2 in Buffalo today.

Sweden scored four unanswered goals in the third period to break open a close Group B encounter at the HarborCenter.

Elias Pettersson fired home twice in the final stanza, while Tim Soderlund and Fabian Zetterlund were also on target.

Lias Andersson scored two of Sweden’s three earlier goals with Axel Jonsson Fjallby responsible for the other.

"Switzerland started pretty fast today, but we got better as the game went on," Sweden winger Alexander Nylander said.

"Our third period was really strong.

"We showed how we can play when we're playing well.

"They were forechecking hard in the first two periods, and we had to just simplify our game, which we did."

Nicolas Muller and Marco Miranda were the goalscorers for Switzerland, who find themselves in fourth place in Group B.

They will definitely qualify for the quarter-finals, however, with Belarus certain to finish bottom of the table having continued their winless run with defeat to Czech Republic.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead at Buffalo’s Key Bank Center, Belarus conceded five goals without reply against the Czechs, including two from Radovan Pavlik, and ultimately lost 6-5.

With four defeats from as many games, they will contest the relegation round against the team that finishes bottom of Group A.

Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 in Group A today ©IIHF

Today’s first match in Group A saw Finland overcome Slovakia 5-2 at the Key Bank Center.

Joona Koppanen, Aapeli Rasanen, Aleksi Heponiemi, Joni Ikonen and Markus Nurmi scored Finland’s goals.

The top four sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals with group action due to conclude tomorrow.

