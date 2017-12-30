Harrie Smolders held his nerve in a seven-rider jump-off to win the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) World Cup Western European League Jumping round today in Mechelen.

Riding Zinius, the Dutchman produced a superb performance to complete a clear final round in a time of 38.19sec in the Nekkerhal Arena.

It proved enough for him to triumph over Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden, who rode Mary Lou 194 into second place in 38.74.

Lorenzo de Luca of Italy and mount Halifax van het Kluizebos were the only other pairing to break the 40 second barrier.