A warning has been issued to the Russian Ski Association (RSA) following the country's doping scandal but the organisation has not been suspended, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced.

In a statement, the FIS Council confirmed it did not intend to suspend the RSA "based upon existing evidence".

The worldwide governing body warned, however, that they will not hesitate to take further action against the RSA if new evidence emerges.

The FIS also urged the country to fully cooperate and implement the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to only allow the nation's athletes to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang as neutrals due to evidence of systematic cheating at their home Sochi 2014 Games

Events scheduled to be held in Russia in the 2017 to 2018 season will also be held as planned, the FIS said.

"The FIS Council will closely follow the investigations by the different institutions into the possible involvement of the RSA in the conspiracy and take appropriate action if such involvement can be demonstrated," the statement read.

"If the FIS Council deems that inadequate measures have been taken, and/or the RSA has not fully co-operated with the investigations, and/or there are additional doping cases which have arisen in addition to the disclosures in the IOC Commission reports and IOC Disciplinary Commission, and/or and evidence showing possible involvement of the RSA in the Sochi 2014 conspiracy, they reserve the right to take additional measures against the RSA."

Skiing is one of the sports most affected by the IOC Oswald Commission decisions to disqualify athletes from the 2014 Games for their role in the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system.

A total of 11 cross-country skiers, including Maxim Vylegzhanin, left, have been sanctioned by the IOC ©Getty Images

Of the 43 who have currently been sanctioned by the Commission, chaired by IOC Executive Board member Denis Oswald, 11 are cross-country skiers.

All of the skiers involved, who are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, have been provisionally suspended by the FIS.

The FIS and the IOC initially clashed over the provisional suspensions.

Six of the athletes implicated - Alexander Legkov Evgeniy Belov, Julia Ivanova, Evgenia Shapovalova, Alexey Petukhov and Maxim Vylegzhanin - were first provisionally banned before their suspensions were controversially lifted by the FIS.

The FIS claimed this was because they had not seen any full decision from the IOC.

The IOC disputed the claim and insisted the FIS had all the required evidence.

The FIS then performed a u-turn when the IOC published the reasoned decision on Legkov, stripped of his gold and silver medals from Sochi 2014 and barred from the Olympic Games for life.

It described the evidence provided by the IOC's Disciplinary Commission as "convincing".

The full Legkov decision also outlined in detail the "magnitude of the systematic conspiracy with the goal of avoiding Russian athletes from testing positive at the Sochi Olympic Games", according to the FIS.

"The FIS Council takes note of the legal proceedings relating to the individual athlete doping cases that are currently in progress before the FIS Doping Panel," the statement added.

"The RSA shall assist the FIS Council, the FIS Doping Panel and any persons appointed by the FIS to fully support any investigations related to the doping conspiracy as described in the IOC Commission reports and to timely and comprehensively respond to any question asked."