The Russian National Sports Awards have place at the Ministry of Sport of Russia in Moscow.

The ceremony was by attended by a number of renowned figures from the world of sports, including the Russian Sports Minister and former Olympic fencing champion Pavel Kolobkov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov, and former Olympic champions Irina Rodnina, Alexander Karelin, Svetlana Khorkina and Alexey Nemov.

This is the seventh year of the Russian National Sports awards ©FISU

International University Sport Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin received the award for "enhancing international sports relations” in the “Sports Solidarity nominations” category.

Matytsin stressed the importance and the growing role of university sports in both Russia and on the international stage.

The Russian National Sports Award ceremony have been held annually since 2010.

This year, awards were given in ten areas, and the list of winners included star athletes such as Maria Lasitskene, for track and field and best female athlete, and Sergey Ustyugov, Cross-country ski who picked up the Best male athlete.

Deaflympic and Paralympic champions, Russian sports coaches and administrators also received awards.