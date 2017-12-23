The Russian Students Sport Union, with support from the Presidential Executive Office and the Moscow Government, have hosted the fifth annual “University Sports Stars Gala” in Moscow.

Aid to Russia President Vladimir Putin and Vice-President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Igor Levitin, welcomed guests and organisers at the event held at the State Central Concert Hall Rossia, in the Russian capital.

Joining International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin and President of the Russian Students Sport Union Sergey Seyranov was the Secretary of State, Deputy Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation, Natalya Parshikova; Deputy Minister of Sport, Sergey Kosilov; and the head of the department of physical fitness and sport, Nikolay Gulyaev.

The women's rhythmic group all-around team are seen here accepting their Burevestnik award ©FISU

Among the main guests were the winners of the international and national university sports competitions, heads and representatives of local sports and educational authorities, national sports federations, students sport leagues, delegations from the universities, the rector's community and national sports legends.

The ceremony included well-known Russian athletes, including USSR Merited Master of Sports, Olympic champion, World champion, four-time European champion and seven-time USSR champion Sergey Tarakanov.

The basketball legend, who is also an Ambassador to the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, took centre stage and played in a pivotal role in the evening.

The “Burevestnik” awards are a highlight of gala and this year was no exception.

Seven groups and individuals had been nominated, including best student athlete and teams at the Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade and Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade, best university, best sport project,and awards for significant contribution to the development of university sports movement and RSSU partners.

The award ceremony culminated with performances from Russian pop and dance artists.