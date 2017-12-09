Kuwait will replace Qatar as hosts of the upcoming Gulf Cup of Nations following the decision from FIFA to lift the country's suspension, it has been announced.

The tournament, due to begin December 22, was initially due to be held in the 2022 World Cup host nation but the decision has been taken to switch it to Kuwait.

Kuwait was scheduled to stage the event in 2016 but it was postponed as a result of their suspension, officially lifted by FIFA last Wednesday (December 6).

The decision was supposedly made following the approval of new sports laws in the country bringing them back into line with FIFA Statutes.

insidethegames understands, however, that the deal was negotiated following extensive lobbying by Government representatives from Qatar.

They were thought to be desperate for the ban to be lifted so that Kuwait could participate at the Gulf Cup of Nations.

Political tension in the region had led to the withdrawal of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

All three nations claim they severed ties with Qatar following accusations that the nation is supporting terrorism, accusations which they have denied.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the decision to switch the tournament from Qatar to Kuwait ©Getty Images

This left just the four confirmed participating teams, Iraq, Oman, Qatar and Yemen, and five teams are required to permit the tournament to go ahead.

It is not yet known whether the teams who have boycotted the event will reverse their decision in light of the competition being moved to Kuwait.

"On the basis of consultations between the leaderships of both countries it has been agreed to transfer the Gulf Cup tournament to Kuwait," Qatar Football Association president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani said.

"The Gulf Cup is an event to be celebrated by people of all countries of the region and has a prominent place in the hearts of the people.

"We are sure Kuwait will be perfect hosts."

The switch was also praised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who made the announcement that the suspension of Kuwait had been lifted in a video posted on Twitter.

"The initiative to move the 2017 Gulf Cup from Qatar to Kuwait to celebrate this event is a strong and symbolic sign," Infantino said.