The International University Sports Federation (FISU), along with US-based strategic company EPIC, have completed an inspection visit to 2019 Summer Universiade host Naples.

The visit, planned last month during a debriefing of the Tapei Organising Committee, which hosted the Games in August 2017, was scheduled with the aim of discussing topics such as the Athletes Village, transportation and venues.

FISU, EPIC and the Universiade Regional Agency (ARU) visited several locations, including Mostra d’Oltremare, Avellino, Caserta and Stazione Marittima, to find accommodation for athletes, officials and media.

Meetings were also held at Naples City Hall with local law enforcement agencies.

Stazione Marittima host athletes at the 2019 Summer Universiade ©Trieste Terminal

After the visits, EPIC chief executive Alan Shaw said: “Having the Athletes Village in Stazione Marittima could be a good solution, but there would need to be changes.

“We would need to separate the athletes from the tourists and create some limited zones.

“The area would need to be open for 24 hours a day during the event.

“We have to work on this with all the stakeholders involved in the Summer Universiade.”

The next FISU visit to is scheduled to take place from January 30 to 31 with the games.

The 2019 Summer Universiade will begin on July 3 and finish on July 14.