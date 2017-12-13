Asunción has been named host of the 2022 South American Games while Rosario in Argentina will form the location for the 2021 South American Games, it has been announced.

Both events were awarded at a South American Sports Organization (ODESUR) General Assembly also taking place in the Paraguayan capital.

It marked the first such meeting since Paraguay Olympic Committee President Camilo Pérez López Moreira replaced Brazil's Carlos Nuzman as head of the regional body earlier this year.

The two cities were each unopposed and were selected unanimously.

“Congratulations to Asunción and Rosario," said López Moreira.

"Our athletes will be able to compete in two beautiful cities, where sports culture is present everywhere.

“In the next five years, our region will have many first-class competitions, which will allow us to promote the Olympic spirit, especially within the youth.

“The South American Games in Asunción and Rosario will embrace the Olympic Agenda 2020, especially regarding the use of a high number of existing venues to host the competitions."

Asunción was the only contender for the 2022 South American Games ©

The event in 2022 will mark the first major regional Games to take place in Asunción.

The city bid unsuccessfully against Chilean capital Santiago to host the 2017 South American Youth Games.

Cochabamba in Bolivia is due to host the next edition of the South American Games from May 8 to 20 next year.

More than 4,000 countries spanning 14 countries and 35 sports are expected to compete.

Rosario is also due to host the 2019 South American Beach Games.

Nuzman resigned from his ODESUR position in May before his arrest for alleged involvement in a vote-buying scandal connected to Rio de Janeiro's successful bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games eight years ago.