The International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) have announced that four of their disciplines will be at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

The four fitness and bodybuilding events included on the schedule for the Games are men’s games classic bodybuilding, men’s physique, women’s bikini-fitness and women’s fitness.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja met Marco Antonio Arze Mendoz, the President of the Bolivian Olympic Committee (COB), at today's Organización Deportiva Suramericana (ODESUR) General Meeting in Asunción, Paraguay, and thanked him for the support he gave the IFBB in their pursuit of a place at the South American Games.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja thanked COB President Marco Antonio Arze Mendoz, right, for his support in fitness and bodybuilding's bid for a place in Cochabamba ©IFBB

ODESUR are a governing body comprising of 15 South American National Olympic Committees and are responsible for organising the South American Games.

Fitness and bodybuilding will join 35 other sports at the 2018 South American Games.

The Games will run from May 26 to June 8 and will see athletes from 14 South American and Caribbean countries take part.