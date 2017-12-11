Olympic gold medallists Russia battled through to the quarter-finals of the Women's Handball World Championships as they beat South Korea in overtime in Germany.

Russia progressed to the last eight with a 36-35 victory in front of 1,132 at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg.

The gripping encounter finished level at 30-30 at the end of regulation time before Russia prevailed in the extra period.

Polina Vedekhina was the star of the show for the Russian team as she scored nine goals.

Lee Mi-gyeong was the game's top scorer but her 11 goals were in vain as his South Korean team suffered an agonising defeat.

Russia's triumph set up a crunch meeting with reigning world and European champions Norway in the last eight.

It`s ON: Current olympic gold medal winner 🆚current World- and European Champion! 🔥⚡⚡ Russia 🇷🇺🆚 Norway 🇳🇴on Wednesday in Magdeburg - DON´T MISS THIS MATCH! Congratulations to Norway for reaching the quarter-finals #ESPNOR #simplywunderbar #Germany2017 pic.twitter.com/GKCAeC1W9B — simplywunderbar! (@simplywunderbar) December 11, 2017

Norway enjoyed a more straightforward win in their last 16 clash with Spain at the at the Arena Leipzig.

The Rio 2016 bronze medallists recorded a comfortable 31-23 victory, with Nora Mørk netting on no fewer than 11 occasions.

Elsewhere on the final day of round of 16 action at the tournament, the Czech Republic booked their quarter-final place with a hard-fought 28-27 win over Romania at the same venue.

The Czechs trailed at half-time but recovered with a superb display after the break and scored a dramatic late winner to knock out the 2015 bronze medallists.

The Czech Republic will face The Netherlands, the beaten finalists in 2015, in the last eight after they overcame Japan 26-24 at the GETEC Arena.

The event continues tomorrow.